Gold, silver rates on April 8, 2026: Check latest prices for 24K, 22K, 18K in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver prices in India on April 8, 2026, went up across major cities, even as global markets were boosted by global sentiment after the US and Iran announced a 14-day ceasefire. Markets also reacted positively to the recent policy decision by the Reserve Bank of India to keep the repo rate unchanged and maintain its neutral stance.

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Precious metals, which are traditionally considered safe-haven assets, have not shown sharp upside, indicating cautious investor sentiment and stable domestic demand.

As per the latest retail market rates, 24-carat gold is trading around ₹15,382 per gram, while 22-carat gold is priced near ₹14,100 per gram. Silver prices are hovering close to ₹2,60,000 per kilogram in the domestic bullion market. Prices vary slightly across cities due to local taxes, transportation costs, and jewellers’ margins.

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Gold prices in major cities (per gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 18K Gold (₹) Delhi 15,397 14,115 11,552 Mumbai 15,382 14,100 11,537 Chennai 15,491 14,200 11,860 Kolkata 15,382 14,100 11,537

It is to be noted that gold prices in India are mainly influenced by international bullion rates, rupee-dollar movement, import duty, and seasonal jewellery demand. With the wedding and festive season approaching in some regions, retail demand remains stable, preventing sharp corrections in prices.

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Silver prices in major cities

Silver continues to trade at elevated levels compared to long-term averages, supported by industrial demand as well as investment buying. Unlike gold, silver prices are more sensitive to global manufacturing trends, making the metal more volatile during uncertain economic conditions.

City Silver (₹ per 10 gm) Silver (₹ per kg) Delhi 2,600 2,60,000 Mumbai 2,600 2,60,000 Chennai 2,650 2,65,000 Kolkata 2,600 2,60,000

MCX closing prices (as on April 8, 2026)

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold (June futures) currently stands at ₹1,54,096 on Wednesday. Silver also saw a rise in its rates, with MCX prices falling nearly 6% to ₹2,45,177 per kg.

Commodity Price (MCX) Change Gold ₹1,54,096 (June futures) Up 2.48% Silver ₹2,45,177 per kg Up 5.97%

Recent futures market data showed mild pressure on bullion, with silver witnessing a sharper correction compared to gold. Analysts say traders remain cautious ahead of global macroeconomic cues, currency movement, and geopolitical developments, which are likely to determine the next trend in precious metals.