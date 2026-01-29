Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
personal finance
investment
Gold slides over 4% as investors booked profits after record high, silver down to $106: Report

Gold slides over 4% as investors booked profits after record high, silver down to $106: Report

Spot gold was down 4.6% at $5,149.99 an ounce by 10:48 a.m. ET (1548 GMT), after earlier touching an all-time peak of $5,594.82. US gold futures for February delivery fell 2.8% to $5,156.20.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jan 29, 2026 11:47 PM IST
Gold slides over 4% as investors booked profits after record high, silver down to $106: ReportSilver dipped 3% to hover near $106 on Thursday after topping $120 per ounce as a slump in major US AI and technology stocks rattled markets

Gold slid more than 4% on Thursday as investors booked profits after prices hit a record high, though the metal remained on track for its strongest monthly performance since the 1980s amid elevated economic and geopolitical uncertainty, Reuters reported. Spot gold was down 4.6% at $5,149.99 an ounce by 10:48 a.m. ET (1548 GMT), after earlier touching an all-time peak of $5,594.82. US gold futures for February delivery fell 2.8% to $5,156.20.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“We are seeing a sharp sell-off after precious metals posted fresh all-time highs,” said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

Despite the pullback, spot gold is still up about 19% for the month and 3.6% so far this week.

Silver dipped 3% to hover near $106 on Thursday after topping $120 per ounce as a slump in major US AI and technology stocks rattled markets, led by a sharp crash in Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT), according to reports.

The world’s largest software company wiped out nearly a quarter-trillion dollars in market capitalisation at the New York open, sliding 11.9% after its quarterly results pointed to a slowdown in Azure cloud computing and AI-related data services. Investors were unnerved by higher-than-expected capital expenditure and decelerating cloud revenue growth.

Advertisement

The shock rippled across equities, dragging the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) down more than 2% amid the Microsoft-led selloff.

Gold, which had peaked on Thursday just $5 per ounce below $5,600, saw its subsequent 8.7% drop erase an estimated $3.4 trillion from the value of all above-ground gold.

Silver, meanwhile, had surged above $121 per troy ounce, up more than 68% in January, marking its strongest monthly gain outside December 1979, before sliding back to around $106. The retreat came as AI-linked stocks weakened further, with Oracle falling 5.4% and Nvidia down 2.7% at the open, stoking fears that the AI rally may be overextended.

Gold is up more than 27% so far this year after surging 64% in 2025, while silver has gained over 60% year-to-date, driven by strong safe-haven demand, steady central bank buying and a weaker US dollar.
 

Union Budget 2026 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her record 9th Union Budget on February 1, amid rising expectations from taxpayers and fresh global uncertainties. Renewed concerns over potential Trump-era tariff policies and their impact on Indian exports and growth add an external risk factor the Budget will have to navigate.
Track live Budget updates, breaking news, expert opinions and in-depth analysis only on BusinessToday.in
Published on: Jan 29, 2026 11:47 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today