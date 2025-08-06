JioBlackRock MF files draft documents with SEBI for JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund 

Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund, the newly launched joint venture between Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) and global asset manager BlackRock, has filed draft documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to roll out its next product -- JioBlackRock Flexi Cap Fund.

The upcoming scheme will be benchmarked against the Nifty 500 TRI, and marks the venture’s foray into actively managed funds following its initial passive offerings, as per reports. Flexi-cap funds are open-ended equity mutual funds that give fund managers the flexibility to invest across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies, depending on market dynamics. As per SEBI regulations, at least 65% of the scheme’s assets must be allocated to equities at all times.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Flexi Cap category has gained popularity among investors for its diversified approach, offering fund managers the freedom to adjust allocations across different market capitalizations, helping mitigate risks and capture broader growth opportunities.

This filing comes on the heels of JioBlackRock Mutual Fund's formal entry into India’s mutual fund landscape, which began on August 5 with the announcement of five passive index funds. The five index funds are - JioBlackRock Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund, JioBlackRock Nifty Next 50 Index Fund, JioBlackRock Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund, JioBlackRock Nifty 8-13 yr G-Sec Index Fund, and JioBlackRock Nifty 50 Index Fund. These funds, currently open for subscription, will close on August 12, with continuous sale and repurchase starting within five business days from the date of allotment.

Advertisement

The index funds, offering exposure to various equity indices, are aimed at tapping into the growing demand for low-cost, transparent investment options in the Indian market. JioBlackRock’s launch represents the re-entry of BlackRock into the Indian MF space, this time in partnership with Jio Financial Services, a Reliance Group entity carved out during the demerger from Reliance Industries.

The wait is over.



Index Funds by JioBlackRock Mutual Fund is open for investment.



To invest, download the JioFinance App.



NFO Dates: Aug 5th Aug to 12th Aug 2025.



Index Investing. The JioBlackRock way.#TheJioBlackrockWay #JioBlackRockMutualFund #IndexFunds #JioBlackRock… pic.twitter.com/2w07h7qYnv — JioBlackRock Mutual Fund (@JioBlackRockmf) August 5, 2025

Flexi cap funds in 2025

A significant number of flexi-cap mutual fund schemes have struggled to outperform their benchmark indices over the past year, even though many posted positive returns.

Advertisement

According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) as of August 4, 2025, 26 out of 39 flexi-cap funds delivered positive returns over the one-year period, despite their respective benchmarks showing negative returns.

However, beating the benchmark remained a challenge for many schemes in a market environment affected by geopolitical tensions and trade tariff headwinds.

Among the top performers over the past year, the direct plans of Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund and Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund stood out, securing the first and second spots, respectively. Motilal Oswal's direct plan posted a 10.05% return, while Invesco India's returned 9.16% during the same period.

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund followed in third place, with its direct plan delivering an 8.51% return over the year.

Rounding out the top six were the direct plans of HDFC Flexi Cap Fund with a 6.88% return, WhiteOak Capital Flexi Cap Fund with 6.46%, and Axis Flexi Cap Fund, which returned 5.16%.

Despite market volatility, only six flexi-cap funds managed to generate returns exceeding 5% in the last 12 months—highlighting the challenges faced by fund managers in navigating uncertain macroeconomic conditions while maintaining consistent outperformance.