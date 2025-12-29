No fancy job, no stocks: How steady discipline built ₹55 lakh wealth for a Surat man

At a time when social media is flooded with stories of overnight riches, startup exits and aggressive market bets, a simple, quiet example of wealth creation is offering a powerful counter-narrative: real wealth often grows not by how much one earns, but by how long one stays disciplined.

Chartered Accountant and financial educator Nitin Kaushik highlighted this perspective in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), recounting the story of an individual from a non-privileged background who recently purchased a 3BHK apartment in Surat valued at ₹55 lakh — without inheritance, a high-paying corporate job, or speculative investments.

According to Kaushik, the individual saved ₹45 lakh steadily over 12 years and took a modest home loan of ₹10 lakh to complete the purchase. There was no panic over EMIs or inflation, only what Kaushik described as “quiet confidence and planning.”

The journey was built on consistency rather than complexity. Savings were channelled into recurring deposits, gold savings schemes, and small local real estate investments in a village near Surat. Over time, the individual also came to own a two-storey house and a small commercial shop, both rented out.

These rental assets now generate approximately ₹22,000 per month in income. Over a decade, that translates to ₹26.4 lakh in rental inflows before tax and expenses. When combined with interest earnings and capital appreciation from gold savings and recurring deposits — estimated at ₹15-18 lakh over 12 years — the total wealth created through steady saving and reinvestment crosses ₹40 lakh.

Notably, this accumulation happened without exposure to equities or mutual funds, often considered essential for long-term wealth creation. Instead, the strategy relied on familiar, low-volatility instruments and tangible assets.

Kaushik also underscored the tax realities involved. Rental income is taxable after a standard 30% deduction, with additional benefits available through home loan interest deductions of up to ₹3 lakh annually under Section 24(b). Interest from recurring deposits and gains from physical gold are taxed according to income slabs and applicable capital gains rules.

The larger takeaway, Kaushik said, is that wealth creation does not always follow dramatic curves. “Visualise the journey on a graph — it’s a calm upward slope, no sudden spikes or crashes, just steady compounding over more than a decade,” he noted.

In an environment where many investors chase high-risk strategies and rapid returns, the story serves as a reminder that patience, simplicity and consistency can quietly build substantial wealth. As Kaushik put it, “Wealth grows by how long you hold your discipline, not just by how much you earn.”

The message resonates particularly for those who feel left behind by flashy success stories. Even modest income streams, when saved and reinvested steadily, can compound into meaningful financial security over time.

The formula to create wealth remains simple and accessible: Consistency × Patience × Simplicity — a path that anyone can begin today, regardless of income level, Kaushik concluded.