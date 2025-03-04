Tata Quant Fund to merge with Tata Flexi Cap Fund: Should you stay invested if fund houses merge schemes?

Tata Mutual Fund has announced the merger of Tata Quant Fund into Tata Flexi Cap Fund, scheduled to take effect on March 21, 2025. Following this merger, Tata Quant Fund will be dissolved, and its unitholders will seamlessly transition to being part of Tata Flexi Cap Fund.

Investors who do not support the merger have the option to exit or switch their investments without incurring any exit load until March 20, 2025. The record date for the merger is set for March 21, 2025.

The decision comes as the Tata Quant Fund, with assets under management (AUM) of Rs 67.51 crore, has not been performing up to expectations in its specialised strategy relative to the broader flexicap category. This merger is perceived as a strategic move by Tata Mutual Fund to consolidate its resources and possibly lower its operational costs.

How will the merger impact investors?

Investors who hold the Income Distribution Cum Capital Withdrawal (IDCW) option in Tata Quant Fund will be allocated units in the IDCW-Periodic option of Tata Flexi Cap Fund.

Similarly, investors with the Growth option in Tata Quant Fund will receive units in the Growth option of Tata Flexi Cap Fund.

The allotment of units will be determined by the Net Asset Value (NAV) on the record date.

Investors enrolled in Systematic Investment Plans (SIP), Systematic Transfer Plans (STP), and Systematic Withdrawal Plans (SWP) through Tata Quant Fund will have their investments transferred to the corresponding plans of Tata Flexi Cap Fund unless they choose to opt out. To cancel their systematic investment arrangements, investors must submit a cancellation request before the merger takes place.

Should you stay invested in Tata Flexi Cap Fund?

Abhishek Kumar, a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)-registered investment adviser and founder of SahajMoney.com, said: “The Quant Fund has small assets under management (AUM) of Rs 67.51 crore. Moreover, this niche strategy has underperformed relative to the broader flexicap category. Tata Mutual Fund probably aims to consolidate resources and reduce its cost of operation.”

Merging funds, as highlighted by Kumar, is a common practice among fund houses for various strategic objectives, including streamlining operations and enhancing financial efficiency.

This merger comes at a time when the investment landscape is witnessing increased volatility, prompting fund houses to reassess their strategies. Tata Mutual Fund's decision to merge the funds could be indicative of a wider trend in the industry, where fund houses seek to optimise their portfolio offerings to better align with market dynamics and investor expectations. In such scenarios, merging niche funds into more comprehensive ones like the Flexi Cap Fund can potentially offer more stability and growth opportunities.

Within the broader industry context, such mergers serve as a strategic manoeuvre to remain competitive. The Flexi Cap Fund, which encompasses a wider range of investment opportunities, may provide better resilience against market fluctuations and cater to a broader spectrum of investor needs compared to niche funds like the Tata Quant Fund. This reflective approach allows fund houses to better allocate resources and focus on funds with more promising potential.

For investors, the merger could mean a change in investment strategy. Financial experts often advise that staying invested in the new fund can be beneficial if it aligns with one’s financial goals and risk appetite. As the investment landscape evolves, Tata Mutual Fund's strategic merger highlights the need for investors to regularly assess their portfolio alignment with their long-term objectives and risk tolerance.

