Greater Noida leads India’s rental housing boom, Delhi close behind: Report

India’s rental housing market continued its strong run in the second quarter of 2025, with Greater Noida emerging as the standout performer. According to Magicbricks’ Q2 2025 Rental Index Report, the city recorded a sharp 20.7% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) surge in rental demand, more than any other urban centre in the country. Delhi followed closely with a 17.2% rise, reinforcing the shift from homeownership to renting in key metros.

Advertisement

Greater Noida also saw the highest growth in rental supply, with listings up 12.6% QoQ. This reflects not only improved developer activity and quicker project deliveries but also rising investor interest in the region. Noida wasn’t far behind, posting a 22.3% year-on-year (YoY) spike in rental listings, a signal that more landlords are entering the market.

Nationally, rental prices jumped 4.8% QoQ and 29.6% YoY. The surge is being driven by a mix of high property costs, improved employment metrics—particularly a drop in youth unemployment from 17.8% in 2018 to 10.2% in 2024—and growing preference for flexibility among working professionals.

“This is more than just market momentum,” said Sudhir Pai, CEO of Magicbricks. “India is seeing a cultural shift where tenants, especially young professionals, are prioritizing flexibility, affordability, and lifestyle.”

Advertisement

Category City Change Top performers (Rental Demand QoQ) Greater Noida +20.7% Delhi +17.2% Ahmedabad +12.2% Rental supply growth (QoQ) Greater Noida +12.6% Chennai +11.4% YoY spike in listings Mumbai +23.4% Navi Mumbai +22.7% Noida +22.3% Highest rental yield Ahmedabad 4.1% Chennai 4.1% Hyderabad 4.1% Navi Mumbai 4.1%

In the Delhi-NCR region, the data clearly shows a downsizing trend. While 1 BHK demand rose 18% in Noida, interest in larger 3 BHKs dropped sharply—down 24% in Delhi and 21% in Noida. This marks a growing preference for compact living among singles, young couples, and nuclear families.

Across the country, 2 BHKs remain the most in-demand, making up 46% of total tenant interest. Properties between 500 and 1,500 sq. ft. attracted 76% of attention, indicating a strong tilt toward mid-sized, manageable spaces. Budget-wise, the Rs 10,000–Rs 20,000 monthly rent range remains the most popular, accounting for 36% of total demand.

Semi-furnished homes dominate both supply and demand—making up 52% and 53% respectively—suggesting that tenants prefer move-in-ready options that offer flexibility without the long-term costs of ownership.

Advertisement

While cities like Ahmedabad, Navi Mumbai, and Hyderabad posted the highest rental yields at 4.1%, Greater Noida and Noida are positioning themselves as high-growth, budget-friendly alternatives within the NCR. Magicbricks expects the rise in rents to stabilize over time as supply catches up, but believes the underlying drivers—urban migration, flexible work setups, and lifestyle shifts—will continue to fuel demand in the rental housing segment.