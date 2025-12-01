The Delhi-NCR real estate market is witnessing frequent comparisons between the emerging real estate hubs Noida and Gurugram, a much mature and developed market said to reach its peak in terms of prices. The Noida market also comprises Yamuna Expressway (Jewar belt), Noida Extension and Noida Greater Noida expressway.

The Noida market is known for its affordability, planned infrastructure, and rapid appreciation. However, a majority of the area is still in the development stage lacking adequate infra and seamless connectivity to Delhi and other areas of NCR.

In prime areas of Noida such as sector 150, the apartment prices range from Rs 11,000 to Rs 12,000 per square fet.

In Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the prices of apartments are in a bracket of Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,000 per square feet.



Near Jewar airport, the prices of apartments have surged from Rs 3,950 per square feet to Rs 10,200 per square feet, rising 158% in the last five years.

Meanwhile, Gurugram market has a stronghold in the luxury and commercial segments, with property rates from Rs 18,000-Rs 19,000 per sq. ft in Golf Course Extension Road.

In the Dwarka Expressway region, prices for apartments are around Rs 15,000 per square feet.

While Noida is better for affordable housing and high-growth potential, the Gurgaon market caters to luxury living and rental yields.

In case of rally in prices, residential prices in Noida have risen far faster than in Gurugram between 2020 and 2025, with most Noida locations doubling or nearly doubling their value. The new airport, logistics parks, Film City project, and growing manufacturing activity have led to an increased demand for commercial and residential property in the last five years.

Developers are treating Noida as the next major land bank of NCR, with both national and regional players announcing or planning premium, luxury, and branded residences.

In comparison, Gurugram market remains premium but large-scale new planning is impacted by land saturation limits.

Pyush Lohia, Director of Lohia Worldspace says, "Over the past decade, Noida has shifted from a commuter satellite to a regional growth engine. What began as residential corridors has become a layered ecosystem: Greenfield airport infrastructure, planned industrial land banks, regional rail projects and recent policy reforms that collectively give Noida an edge over Gurugram in the race for long-term real estate value. The facts are clear — investors and developers are repositioning capital and projects where there is land, connectivity and policy support. "

Mohit Mittal, CEO of MORES, a proptech consultancy summarises the shift, “Noida’s infrastructure consolidation today is unmatched in the NCR. With an international airport, a rapidly expanding logistics and warehousing ecosystem, Film City, and global luxury brands committing to large-scale projects, Noida is moving into a different league. The city offers scale, planning-led development, and governance that prioritises long-term urban growth. These fundamentals make Noida structurally stronger and better placed for sustained real estate appreciation than any other micro-market in the region.”