Shelters or tax havens? Viral post explains why India's middle class is losing home ownership race

A stark post by a chartered accountant has ignited a wave of anger and introspection online, laying bare India’s housing crisis in numbers too sharp to ignore. The viral thread argues that the real estate sector is no longer a path to security but a fortress of inequality, pricing out millions of middle-class Indians.

Advertisement

According to the post on X (formally Twitter), 59% of Indians have given up on owning a home — not out of choice, but sheer unaffordability. And while inflation is part of the problem, the post points fingers at a broken system that sidelines the salaried class in favour of speculative wealth.

Math backs the claim

In just five years, average property prices in India’s top eight cities have doubled — from ₹5,500 per sq. ft in 2018 to ₹11,000 in 2023. In contrast, median salaries have barely moved: from ₹1.35 lakh a year in 2019 to ₹1.80 lakh in 2024, a mere 33% increase.

Indian Middle Class Can’t Afford Homes Anymore — And That’s Not an Accident !



Real estate in India is no longer a dream. It’s a rigged game.



Here’s the dark truth the builders, babus, and black money holders won’t tell you:



(A thread every Indian must read) 🧵👇🏼… pic.twitter.com/FS9I184Uam — CA Nitin Kaushik (@Finance_Bareek) July 20, 2025

“Welcome to the Great Indian Inequality,” the post reads, arguing that the once-reliable 5-20-40 rule for home loans is now obsolete. By that logic, even a ₹10 lakh annual income barely scratches the surface — you’d need 20 years of untouched savings to buy a ₹2 crore home.

Advertisement

Rot runs deeper

The post exposes how black money props up the system. A ₹1 crore property should generate ₹32.5 lakh in taxes. But widespread underreporting — registering homes at ₹50 lakh and paying the rest in cash — brings the actual tax paid down to just 10%.

“The system teaches you how to cheat better, not earn better,” it adds.

Meanwhile, homes are no longer seen as shelter — they’re wealth vaults. The post describes how pre-launch bulk buying, agricultural income exemptions, and tax-loophole land deals allow the rich to treat property as a tax shelter. The result: constant demand from investors, leaving actual homebuyers behind.

In cities like Gurgaon, prices have soared so high that it's reportedly more expensive than New York — and that’s not hyperbole.

Advertisement

“The system was never meant for you.” Homeownership, once a milestone of the middle class, is increasingly out of reach — not because people aren’t working hard enough, but because the game is rigged.