Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
personal finance
real estate
Shelters or tax havens? Viral post explains why India's middle class is losing home ownership race

Shelters or tax havens? Viral post explains why India's middle class is losing home ownership race

According to the post by a chartered accountant on X (formally Twitter), 59% of Indians have given up on owning a home — not out of choice, but sheer unaffordability.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 20, 2025 10:39 PM IST
Shelters or tax havens? Viral post explains why India's middle class is losing home ownership raceThe post points fingers at a broken system that sidelines the salaried class in favour of speculative wealth.

A stark post by a chartered accountant has ignited a wave of anger and introspection online, laying bare India’s housing crisis in numbers too sharp to ignore. The viral thread argues that the real estate sector is no longer a path to security but a fortress of inequality, pricing out millions of middle-class Indians.

Advertisement

According to the post on X (formally Twitter), 59% of Indians have given up on owning a home — not out of choice, but sheer unaffordability. And while inflation is part of the problem, the post points fingers at a broken system that sidelines the salaried class in favour of speculative wealth.

Math backs the claim

In just five years, average property prices in India’s top eight cities have doubled — from ₹5,500 per sq. ft in 2018 to ₹11,000 in 2023. In contrast, median salaries have barely moved: from ₹1.35 lakh a year in 2019 to ₹1.80 lakh in 2024, a mere 33% increase.

“Welcome to the Great Indian Inequality,” the post reads, arguing that the once-reliable 5-20-40 rule for home loans is now obsolete. By that logic, even a ₹10 lakh annual income barely scratches the surface — you’d need 20 years of untouched savings to buy a ₹2 crore home.

Advertisement

Rot runs deeper

The post exposes how black money props up the system. A ₹1 crore property should generate ₹32.5 lakh in taxes. But widespread underreporting — registering homes at ₹50 lakh and paying the rest in cash — brings the actual tax paid down to just 10%.

“The system teaches you how to cheat better, not earn better,” it adds.

Meanwhile, homes are no longer seen as shelter — they’re wealth vaults. The post describes how pre-launch bulk buying, agricultural income exemptions, and tax-loophole land deals allow the rich to treat property as a tax shelter. The result: constant demand from investors, leaving actual homebuyers behind.

In cities like Gurgaon, prices have soared so high that it's reportedly more expensive than New York — and that’s not hyperbole.

Advertisement

“The system was never meant for you.” Homeownership, once a milestone of the middle class, is increasingly out of reach — not because people aren’t working hard enough, but because the game is rigged.

Published on: Jul 20, 2025 10:39 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today