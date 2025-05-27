CBDT extends ITR filing deadline to September 15 from July 31; check details

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the assessment year 2025–26. Taxpayers who were earlier required to file their returns by July 31, 2025, will now have time until September 15, 2025, to complete the process.

The decision comes in light of substantial updates made to ITR forms this year, along with necessary adjustments to the filing system and delays in TDS credit reflections. According to officials, the extension is aimed at ensuring a smoother and more accurate tax filing experience for all categories of taxpayers.

The CBDT noted that the formal notification regarding the revised deadline will be issued shortly. The extension provides much-needed relief to salaried individuals, professionals, and other non-audit taxpayers who typically face last-minute challenges during the filing season.

Taxpayers are advised to utilise the extra time to verify Form 26AS, reconcile TDS credits, and file accurate returns.

Kind Attention Taxpayers!



CBDT has decided to extend the due date of filing of ITRs, which are due for filing by 31st July 2025, to 15th September 2025



This extension will provide more time due to significant revisions in ITR forms, system development needs, and TDS credit…

Deadline to file ITR forms for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26)

Category of Taxpayer Due Date for Filing Individual / HUF / AOP / BOI (books of accounts not required to be audited) September 15, 2025 Businesses (requiring audit) 31st October 2025 (No change yet) Businesses requiring transfer pricing reports (international/specified domestic transactions) 30th November 2025 (No change yet) Revised Return 31st December 2025 (No change yet) Belated / Late Return 31st December 2025 (No change yet)

The CBDT has already officially released the applicable ITR forms—ITR-1 to ITR-7—marking the beginning of the tax season for Assessment Year 2025-26. Taxpayers must accurately report their income earned between April 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025 using these forms.

Fulfilling the obligation of filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) is essential for all taxpayers in India. This ensures adherence to the law by disclosing all sources of income, claiming eligible deductions, and reporting tax liabilities to the Income Tax Department. Failure to submit the ITR before the deadline can result in penalties and interest charges, although provisions are in place for late or revised filings.

Missed the ITR deadline? You can opt for:

1. Belated Return:

If you didn’t file your Income Tax Return by the due date, which is now September 15, 2025, you still have the option to submit a belated return. While you’ll face applicable late fees and interest, most deductions and exemptions remain available. However, you won’t be able to carry forward any losses. The last date to file a belated return for FY 2024–25 is December 31, 2025, unless extended by the government.

2. Updated Return (ITR-U):

If you miss even the belated return deadline, you can still file an updated return using Form ITR-U, provided you meet the conditions specified by the Income Tax Department. This gives you a final chance to comply.

3. Revised Return:

Already filed but found a mistake? You can correct it by filing a revised return. This enables you to fix any inaccuracies or missed details. The deadline to revise your return for FY 2024–25 is also December 31, 2025.