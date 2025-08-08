The Centre has withdrawn the Income-Tax Bill, 2025, just months after its introduction in Parliament, and will table a new, revised version on Monday, August 11, incorporating key changes recommended by a Select Committee led by Baijayant Panda, sources told Business Today.

The original Bill, introduced on February 13, aimed to overhaul the Income Tax Act, 1961, by cutting legal clutter. But with numerous amendments arising from committee reviews, the government decided to withdraw the first draft to avoid confusion and present a consolidated version for debate.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The new version retains the simplification intent but adds clarity to ensure no ambiguity arises, sources said. A core goal is to reduce interpretation disputes and align scattered tax provisions under a more coherent structure.

During deliberations, the finance ministry argued that the language merely clarified existing powers, already supported by court rulings and department circulars. The committee accepted the provision with some tweaks, concluding it doesn’t introduce new legal powers but restates current law in clearer terms.

What was proposed before

The withdrawn draft had proposed several reforms aimed at simplifying and modernising India’s direct tax laws.

Key features included: