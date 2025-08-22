‘Stop paying penalties to govt’: CA shares 2-minute guide to pay self-assessment tax online

Filing tax returns is not just a legal obligation but also an essential step in maintaining financial discipline and credibility. It serves as proof of income, making it easier to access loans, visas, and other financial benefits. Timely filing helps individuals avoid penalties, interest charges, and unnecessary scrutiny from tax authorities

Advertisement

Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik has shared a simplified step-by-step guide on how taxpayers can avoid unnecessary penalties and late fees by paying their dues directly on the Income Tax Portal in just two minutes.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kaushik wrote, “Stop Paying Penalties to the Govt – Here’s How to Pay Your Tax Like a Pro. Most people delay tax payments just because they think it’s ‘too complicated’. Let me make it stupid simple for you.”

According to him, taxpayers should only use the official site — [incometax.gov.in](http://incometax.gov.in) — and follow a quick 7-step process:

1. Login using PAN and password.

2. Go to E-file > E-Pay Tax.

3. Select New Payment > Income Tax.

4. Choose Advance Tax (100) if paying before March 31 or Self Assessment Tax (300) if paying after the financial year ends.

5. Select the correct Assessment Year (e.g., FY 2024–25 = AY 2025-26).

6. Pick Self Assessment Tax in the “Type of Payment” dropdown.

7. Enter the total amount under “Tax” if no detailed breakup is available.

Advertisement

Kaushik also cautioned taxpayers against choosing the wrong AY-FY combination, which often leads to refund losses or notices from the Income Tax Department.

“Two minutes of your time is better than losing ₹500 or more in late fees or interest. Retain control of your money. Don’t let ‘complexity’ be your excuse,” Kaushik added.

Beyond compliance, tax returns also contribute to the nation’s development by enabling the government to allocate resources effectively for infrastructure, healthcare, education, and welfare schemes. In short, filing returns strengthens both personal financial security and the broader economy.