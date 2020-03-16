Railways' freight traffic returns to pre-COVID level; 110 mn tonnes transported - Photos-1
Railways' freight traffic returns to pre-COVID level; 110 mn tonnes transported

Indian Railways' revenue-earning freight traffic reached 110.1 million tonnes in November from 108.3 million tonnes in October. This was the highest traffic recorded since January 2020. 

SHIVANI SHARMA, MOHSIN SHAIKH

