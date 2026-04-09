'₹900 in...': User claims AI threat doesn't loom over blue-collar jobs, netizens divided

Is the fear of artificial intelligence (AI) taking over jobs being overstated—especially for blue-collar workers? A viral social media post has sparked a massive online debate after a user claimed that the AI threat doesn’t really apply to manual and trade-based roles.

In his post, the user claimed that a carpenter paid a huge amount for installing some shelves and hanging some paintings, which took around 45 minutes.

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"Paid the carpenter Rs. 900 for a 45-minute job installing some shelves and hanging a couple of paintings. Blue-collar jobs are the future; skill-based training for the youth should be prioritised over other obsolete degrees. No threat from AI either," the user wrote.

Paid the carpenter Rs. 900 for a 45 minute job installing some shelves and hanging a couple of paintings. Blue collar jobs are the future, skill based training for the youth should be prioritised over other obsolete degrees. No threat from AI either. — Bhandari ka Vyang (@GurugramDeals) April 5, 2026

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The post went viral in no time, with netizens being divided over the viability of generating blue-collar jobs in an economy as vast as India.

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"I paid 200 EUR for 30 minutes to fix my wooden floor, which had lifted because the wooden slabs expanded. The guy came in a Tesla, with adidas clothes top to bottom, a shiny watch, and had an iPhone 14/15 and did not speak English properly. Took my money in cash, definitely does not pay tax, and in fact takes govt benefits for not earning enough," a user wrote.

A second user commented, "This is the new reality, and I predict these prices will double... finding a reliable carpenter, electrician, plumber is the first difficult task... then they need to come at the time you want them to and do a good job."

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"This is a naive take. It's not the future when the bar is too low. The installation of the bird net is charged at approximately ₹1500, and I watched a YouTube video and did it myself. Most of the people would be able to hang paintings and install shelves by themselves," a third user commented.

Another user said, "Such jobs will be replaced by self-service or modular furniture."

Yet another guy wrote, "I paid Rs. 1500 for 30 minutes job to an electrician. The job was tricky but the guy was experienced, so found it worth."