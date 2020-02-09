Highlights of Budget 2020: Will it save the economy?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Modi government's second budget in Parliament, which aimed at boosting investment at a time when the country is staring at an estimated 5 per cent annual rate of expansion, the slowest pace since 2009. Taking a pragmatic approach, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced slew of measures to boost consumption and revive growth, including change in personal income tax rates, hike in deposit insurance coverage to Rs 5 lakh per depositor, listing of insurance behemoth LIC. In her longest Budget speech, Sitharaman said that this budget is woven around three prominent themes, namely - aspirational India, caring society and economic development.

The major highlights of Union Budget 2020 are as follows:



ADVERTISEMENT