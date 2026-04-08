GST Council meeting may take place after state polls



The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is likely to meet in late June or July after the current round of state elections is completed, and new governments are sworn in.



Sources familiar with the development said that as of now, there are no meetings of the GST Council scheduled. “The meeting of the GST Council will take place once the process of state elections and formation of governments is over. The new finance ministers from these states will be members of the Council,” the source pointed out, adding that a meeting is likely not before late June.



Four states and one Union Territory—Tamil Nadu, Assam, Keralam, West Bengal and Puducherry—are set to go to polls this month. Voting in Assam, Keralam and Puducherry is taking place on April 9. Counting of votes for all four states and UT is scheduled on May 4, following which government formation will take place.



Sources said that for now, the agenda of the GST Council is expected to focus on further procedural reforms and simplification of registration and audit. “The agenda is still to be finalised. For now, there are pending issues on procedural reforms that need to be taken up,” the source said.



The GST Council last met in September 2025 when it took up proposals for rate rationalisation and revamp of procedural norms as part of GST 2.0. Typically, the Council is expected to meet once every quarter.



Government sources also indicated satisfaction with the transmission of the GST rate cuts to customers and said that recent price hikes have been due to multiple factors, including higher input prices.



“At the time of the GST rate cuts, the government was monitoring price trends, and there was a reduction in prices of almost all goods that had a tax reduction. But tax is just one factor in determining prices,” the source noted.



To ensure that companies pass on the benefit of the rate cuts to consumers, the Department of Consumer Affairs had last year enabled GST grievance redressal on the National Consumer Helpline while the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs monitored prices of 54 goods over six months.

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