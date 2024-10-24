Shopping spree: Bachchans’ investments in real estate cross Rs 100 crore in 2024

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan are on a real estate shopping spree with their latest purchase worth Rs 24.95 crore in Mumbai’s Mulund West locality.

The newly-purchased properties by the Bachchans’ are located in Oberoi Realty’s premium residential project in Mulund West, Eternia, which offers ready-to-move-in 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments.

According to the documents, the family bought a total of 10 apartments spanning a total carpet area of 10,216 sq ft — eight apartments have a carpet area of 1,049 sq ft each and two remaining ones span 912 sq ft per unit. Each unit includes two car parking spaces.

The deal incurred a total stamp duty of Rs 1.50 crore. Abhishek Bachchan acquired six of these apartments amount to Rs 14.77 crore while Amitabh Bachchan purchased the remaining four apartments. The Bachchan family’s latest acquisition adds to an already impressive series of property investments made by the father-son.

The Bachchans have invested over Rs 100 crore in real estate in 2024 alone, according to Square Yards. Their portfolio primarily includes properties in Oshiwara and Magathane (Borivali East), comprising both residential and commercial spaces.

Since 2020, the Bachchan family have accounted for more than a quarter of celebrity real estate transactions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), amassing approximately 0.19 million sq ft of property with a combined investment of Rs 219 crore, according to Square Yards.

According to registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, Mulund West is a highly sought-after residential hub known for its strategic connectivity to both central and western parts of Mumbai.

The region offers a blend of modern infrastructure and scenic greenery making it a prime destination for affluent buyers and professionals alike.