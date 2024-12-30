'2 satellites, one dock': ISRO’s SpaDeX Mission will redefine space travel today. Here's where and how to watch it live

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to end 2024 with a groundbreaking leap into space exploration. On December 30, 2024, at precisely 9:58 PM IST, ISRO will launch its highly anticipated SpaDeX mission aboard the PSLV-C60. This mission represents a pivotal moment for India’s space ambitions, marking the nation’s first in-space docking technology demonstration using two small spacecraft.

The SpaDeX mission involves two satellites, SDX01 (the Chaser) and SDX02 (the Target), designed to dock in low Earth orbit. This technological feat is crucial for India’s future endeavors, including lunar expeditions and the development of a national space station. ISRO has confirmed that the PSLV-C60 is ready, with the launch vehicle integrated and moved to the First Launch Pad for final checks.

The mission begins with the separation of the Target satellite 15 minutes post-launch, followed shortly by the Chaser. Using precise incremental velocity adjustments, the Target spacecraft will drift 10-20 km apart from the Chaser, setting the stage for a series of calculated maneuvers. These include progressive reductions in inter-satellite distance, ultimately leading to docking—a milestone expected to occur in early January 2025.

ISRO describes SpaDeX as a milestone in India’s space journey, advancing capabilities in spacecraft rendezvous, docking, and undocking. These technologies are vital for satellite servicing, space station operations, and interplanetary missions. According to ISRO, "SPADEX will serve as a critical step in advancing India’s space docking capabilities, paving the way for future missions involving astronauts, sample returns, and advanced space infrastructure."

Adding to the mission’s complexity, the PSLV-C60 will also carry 24 payloads as part of the PS4-Orbital Experiment Module (POEM-4). These payloads reflect ISRO’s push to integrate cutting-edge research into operational missions, underscoring India’s rapid progress in space exploration.

Space enthusiasts worldwide are gearing up to witness this historic launch, which will be streamed live.

You can watch ISRO's SpaDeX (Space Docking Experiment) mission launch live on December 30 via:

ISRO's Official YouTube Channel: The live streaming of the SpaDeX mission will begin at 9:30 PM IST (11:00 AM EST / 1600 GMT) on ISRO's official YouTube.

ISRO's Official Website: You can also find the live stream link on ISRO's official website (www.isro.gov.in). The PSLV-C60/SpaDeX mission is scheduled to launch at 9:58 PM IST (11:28 AM EST / 1628 GMT) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh13.