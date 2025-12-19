BT EXCLUSIVE: Eutelsat OneWeb to deploy 340 satellites in Gen-2 push; eyeing ISRO for key launches

Eutelsat OneWeb plans to deploy a constellation of over 340 satellites for its second-generation (Gen-2) low-earth orbit (LEO) network by 2027, as it looks to strengthen its business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) offerings globally.

Neha Idnani, Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific at Eutelsat OneWeb, told Business Today in an exclusive interaction that the company is gearing up for the next phase of its orbital expansion to boost network capacity, resilience and coverage worldwide.

OneWeb began deploying its Gen-1 satellites in 2019 and operates a constellation of around 640 satellites as of 2025. While the network is fully operational, close to 100 satellites from the initial fleet are due for replenishment. The Gen-2 rollout will mark a shift to a more advanced and flexible network architecture.

For the upcoming launches, Eutelsat OneWeb is expected to continue working with both the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and SpaceX. ISRO’s LVM3 rocket deployed 72 OneWeb satellites across two missions during the Gen-1 phase, while SpaceX handled the bulk of deployments, launching over 400 satellites across 13 dedicated Falcon 9 missions.

Idnani indicated that India could play a larger role in the Gen-2 launch programme. “Eutelsat OneWeb doesn't stop at Gen-1; we are investing capital and resources into the future of Gen-2 constellations and looking at launching over 340 satellites in the next leg to enhance the network,” Idnani said.

India Strategy and APAC Partnerships

In India, even as regulatory clarity on certain aspects of satellite communications is still evolving, Eutelsat OneWeb has received authorisations from IN-SPACe to begin commercial operations. This places the company ahead of rivals such as SpaceX’s Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper in terms of regulatory approvals.

To expand its B2B footprint, OneWeb has partnered with Nelco, a Tata Group company, to deliver LEO-based connectivity solutions for maritime, aviation and remote enterprise customers, addressing persistent connectivity gaps.

Indian Army operates a field telemedicine centre powered by Eutelsat's OneWeb, with Airtel

The company’s capabilities were recently demonstrated during the Indian Army’s relief operations in flood-hit regions of Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah. In collaboration with Airtel, Eutelsat OneWeb enabled high-speed LEO links to support round-the-clock telemedicine services and real-time coordination for rescue teams in areas where terrestrial infrastructure was severely damaged. The effort, conducted under India’s Operation Sagar Bandhu, marked a significant milestone in the Army’s use of satellite internet for disaster response.

Beyond enterprise services, OneWeb is also targeting B2G opportunities such as cellular backhaul, allowing telecom operators to extend 4G and 5G coverage to remote regions, including the North-East and Himalayan belts. A similar approach is being rolled out across the Asia-Pacific region through partnerships with Chunghwa Telecom in Taiwan and SoftBank in Japan, focused on disaster recovery and secure communications for governments operating in challenging terrains.

Technological Pivot and IRIS² Integration

The Gen-2 constellation, scheduled for deployment by 2027, will introduce major technological upgrades aimed at reducing dependence on ground infrastructure.

Unlike the relay-based Gen-1 satellites, the new fleet will feature on-board processing capabilities and optical inter-satellite links (ISL), enabling satellites to communicate directly with one another using laser technology. This is expected to lower latency and improve performance for latency-sensitive enterprise and government applications.

The Gen-2 hardware is also being designed to align with 5G standards, enabling seamless connectivity for maritime, aviation and logistics sectors operating in areas without terrestrial networks.

Eutelsat OneWeb’s long-term strategy is closely aligned with the European Commission’s IRIS² (Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity and Security by Satellite) programme, slated for rollout in 2030. The €10.6 billion ($12.43 billion) multi-orbit initiative aims to strengthen Europe’s strategic autonomy in secure communications and is being developed under a public-private partnership model, with funding from the European Union, the European Space Agency and the SpaceRISE consortium.