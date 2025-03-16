What it takes to be Sunita Williams: NASA perks, astronaut training, and life after space

Sunita Williams is preparing for her return to Earth on March 19, 2025 but coming home from space is no simple journey. Months in microgravity take a toll on the human body, leading to bone density loss, muscle atrophy, vision problems, and cardiovascular stress.

Radiation exposure increases the risk of cancer, and astronauts often struggle with balance and coordination upon landing. Even their mental health is tested, as long-duration space travel brings psychological challenges.

So, why do astronauts willingly take these risks? Because NASA ensures that the rewards match the challenge.

What NASA does for astronauts?

To prepare astronauts for these extreme conditions, NASA provides world-class medical care, insurance, and rehabilitation programs. Astronauts receive comprehensive health coverage for themselves and their families, including specialized screenings, fitness programs, and psychological support to help them adjust before, during, and after missions.

Financially, it’s a prestigious yet demanding career. Sunita Williams earns between $100,000 and $152,258 per year, depending on experience and mission status. NASA astronauts are enrolled in the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS), which includes a 401(k)-style savings plan and pension benefits.

They also receive travel and housing allowances for assignments and international training.

But beyond financial security, astronauts gain something priceless—global recognition and unparalleled career opportunities. Many go on to public speaking, book deals, and leadership roles in aerospace and government agencies.

What it takes to be like Sunita Williams?

Becoming an astronaut isn’t easy. It starts with a STEM degree in engineering, biological science, physical science, computer science, or mathematics. A master’s degree is highly recommended. NASA also requires at least three years of professional experience or 1,000 hours of pilot-in-command time in jet aircraft for those pursuing piloting roles.

Physical fitness is non-negotiable. Astronauts must pass NASA’s long-duration spaceflight physical, proving they can endure the strain of launch, space conditions, and re-entry. Language skills, especially proficiency in Russian, are also an advantage since the ISS operates in collaboration with Roscosmos.

For those who make the cut, the payoff is enormous—a career at the cutting edge of human space exploration, a role in shaping the future of space travel, and the rare honor of seeing Earth from above.