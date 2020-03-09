Bajaj teases Dominar 250 as pre-bookings begin

Homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto released a new teaser video of the upcoming motorcycle Bajaj Dominar 250. The new 250 cc bike will be company's second bike under its Dominar series. The two-wheeler company has shared a 13-second teaser video, which doesn't reveal anything about the motorcycle.

Reports suggest that Bajaj dealers in certain cities of the country have already started pre-bookings for the Dominar 250 for an advance payment of Rs 5,000.

In terms of design language, the new Dominar 250 is expected to be identical to Dominar 400. Based on the spy images available on the internet, the bike will have Up-Side-Down (USD) front fork suspension, alloy wheels, split seats, and LED taillamps. The bike will also have a twin-pot exhaust system, similar to Dominar 400.

However, since Bajaj doesn't produce its own 250 cc engine, the Dominar 250 is likely to use KTM 250 Duke's 248.8 cc single-cylinder engine. KTM 250 Duke's motor generates around 30 bhp and 24 Nm torque. The Dominar 250 will come mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Bajaj Dominar 250 is expected to cost around Rs 1.45 - 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India). In comparison, Dominar 400 is priced at Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India), which is around Rs 30,000 more than the Dominar 250. However, this price of Dominar 400 is for the BS-4 version. The BS-6 complaint Dominar 400 could see a price increase of around Rs 1,700.

Bajaj Dominar 250 will compete with the likes of Yamaha FZ25, Suzuki Gixxer 250, KTM 250 Duke and the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X in India.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

