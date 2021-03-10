Ford India launches new variant EcoSport SE at Rs 10.99 lakh

Ford India has come up with a new variant of its compact SUV EcoSport, which will come in two body styles -- with or without its signature rear-mounted spare wheel. The latest variant has been named as EcoSport SE and comes in both petrol and diesel variants priced at Rs 10.49 lakh and Rs 10.99 lakh, respectively, the company said. As per Ford India, the new variant features design cues borrowed from Ford's American and European peers, where the compact SUV is sold without a rear-mounted spare wheel.

"Customers increasingly follow global benchmarks in design and look for things that are unique and distinctive, just like the new EcoSport SE. The SE carries forward EcoSport's fun to drive credentials as well as its rich legacy of outstanding safety and best-in-segment technologies like SYNC 3," said Ford India Executive Director, Marketing, Sales and Service, Vinay Raina.

Also read: Ford freezes projects with Mahindra amid India strategy reassessment

The EcoSport SE is equipped with a 1.5L three-cylinder petrol engine with 122 PS power. Its diesel variant comprises a 1.5L engine with a peak power of 100 PS. Both of these engines will be paired to Ford's manual gearbox, Ford said.

Ford India in January had also introduced the 2021 line-up of its compact SUV EcoSport with features such as a sunroof in the Titanium Trim, enhanced connectivity features and an enhanced warranty at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh.

Also read: Ford India introduces 2021 line-up of compact SUV EcoSport at Rs 7.99 lakh

With PTI inputs