Hero MotoCorp announces price list of Harley Davidson 2021 models in India

Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday announced the price list for the Harley Davidson Model Year 2021 motorcycles in India. Harley Davidson Road Glide Special, the most expensive of the bunch, will be available for Rs 34,99,000 (ex-showroom).

While the hotly anticipated Harley Davidson Pan America 1250, which had its global reveal on February 22, has been given a starting price of Rs 16,90,000 (ex-showroom).

The price list for the Harley Davidson Model Year 2021 motorcycles in India is as follows (ex-showroom):

Iron 883 for Rs 10,11,000

Forty-Eight for Rs 11,75,000

Softail Standard for Rs 15,25,000

Street Bob for Rs 15,99,000

Fat Bob for Rs 114 16,75,000

Pan America 1250 for Rs 16,90,000

Pan America 1250 Special for Rs 19,99,000

Fat Boy for Rs 114 20,90,000

Heritage Classic for Rs 21,49,000

Electra Glide Standard for Rs 24,99,000

Road King for Rs 26,99,000

Street Glide Special for Rs 31,99,000

Road Glide Special for Rs 34,99,000

Commenting on the commencement of bookings, Ravi Avalur, Head, Premium Segment Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said, "We are excited to open the bookings for the 2021 range of Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India. The line-up is now strengthened with the introduction of the Pan America Adventure Tourer. The 2021 model range appeals to a broader consumer segment and will ensure Harley-Davidson's leadership in the leisure motorcycling segment."

"Harley-Davidson enters 2021 focused on motorcycling as an emotional experience. The timeless pursuit of adventure and freedom on the open road is the foundation of our heritage and the vision of our future. As we enter the new riding season, fueling that desire is more important than ever," said Theo Keetell, Vice President-Marketing, Harley-Davidson Motor Company

In February, Hero MotoCorp had set up a separate vertical to operate its new business of distributing Harley Davidson products and merchandise in the country. Hero MotoCorp had made this announcement several months after finalising the distribution deal with Harley-Davidson. Hero MotoCorp is now expanding its service, parts and accessories business beyond the 12 cities currently covered by the dealers, to a pan-India level through its extensive dealer network.

