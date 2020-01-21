Hyundai Aura launched In India; price starts at Rs 5.8 lakh; check out specs, features

Hyundai Motors has launched its much-awaited sub-compact sedan, Hyundai Aura, for a price range of Rs 5.5-Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The new Hyundai car will not have it easy as it has to compete with Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze in the sub-compact sedan segment. Maruti Suzuki Dzire alone had captured 60 per cent market share in 2019 by selling around 20 lakh units since its launch.

Here's all you need to know about the Hyundai Aura:

Price

The new Aura is priced between Rs 5.8 lakh and Rs 9.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

Specifications

Hyundai Aura comes with three engine options - 1.0 litre Turbo petrol (100 PS and 172 Nm torque), 1.2 litre petrol (83 PS and 114 Nm torque) and a 1.2 litre ecotorq diesel (75 PS and 190 Nm torque). All the three engine variants are BS-6 complaint.

Features

The Hyundai Aura is similar to Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS in terms of features like boomerang DRLs (daytime running lights) and a triangle fog lamp housing.

The car also features Z-shaped LED tail lamps. Chrome has also been used in it to highlight features such as door handles. The sub-compact sedan features 15-inch alloy wheels on both sides.

Interiors

The Aura features wireless and USB charger, emergency stop signal, driver rearview monitor, eco coating, leather wrapped gear knob and air curtain.

Its connectivity features include an eight-inch touch screen infotainment system that enables smartphone connectivity. Infotainment system is compatible for both Apple Car Play and Android Play. The new Hyundai Aura comes with a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster. For the music enthusiasts, this one by Hyundai comes with Arkamys premium sound system.

Dimensions

The new Hyundai Aura has been designed using 65 per cent advanced high-strength steel for better safety. The new Aura is 3,995 mm long, 1680mm wide and a height of 1520mm. It sports a wheelbase of 2450 mm and a boot space of 402 litres.

Color options

The Hyundai Aura is available in six different colour options -- fiery red, polar white, typhoon silver, titan grey, alpha blue and vintage brown.

Where to buy

People can purchase the Hyundai Aura via Hyundai's official website or at a Hyundai dealership by making a down payment of Rs 10,000. The car manufacturer had opened the bookings for this sub-compact sedan earlier this month.

Also read: MG Motor announces launch date of ZS EV; check out price, offers, features

Also read: Hyundai Kona EV makes it to the Guinness Book of World Records