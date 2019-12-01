Hyundai Motor domestic car sales up 7% at 60,500 units in November

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Sunday reported a 7.2 per cent increase in total sales at 60,500 units in November. The company had sold 56,411 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales were up 2 per cent at 44,600 units as against 43,709 units in November 2018, the company added.

Exports stood at 15,900 units in the last month, up 25.2 per cent from 12,702 units in November 2018

Also Read:Hyundai sales dip 2% to 63,610 units in October

Country's second-largest passenger car maker reported a 2.2 per cent decline in total sales at 63,610 units in October as against 65,020 units sold in the same month last year.

In October, domestic sales declined 3.8 per cent to 50,010 units as compared to 52,001 units in the same month last year.

Also Read: Hyundai set to export SUV Venue to Gulf Latin America and Africa

Meanwhile, India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India's sales fell again in November. The company posted a 3.3% drop in its passenger vehicle sales over the last year.

Homegrown auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Sunday also reported a 9% year-on-year fall in its total sales at 41,235 units as against 45,101 units in the same month last year, it said in a regulatory filing. The slump in sales came following a lean post-festive season month.

Also Read: Honda City vs Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Check out design, specs, mileage and price