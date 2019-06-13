KTM RC 125 teaser out ahead of launch, bookings now open

Auto manufacturer, KTM India, is going to launch KTM RC 125 in the country soon, following the successful launch of the 125 Duke. The Austrian manufacturer has released the teaser of the new KTM RC 125 and bookings are now open pan India at the auto maker's dealerships. Showrooms are accepting bookings at a token amount of Rs 5,000 for the RC 125. Deliveries, however, are expected by first week of July.

Though the teaser gives little information on the offerings of the brand new KTM RC 125, it does give a glimpse of the livery on the motorcycle. The new KTM RC 125 will be sporting black and orange body graphics complemented by orange alloy wheels.

The new bike will be "sharing its components with the larger RC models in the company's line up", NDTV reported. Power, however, will come from the same motor as the 125 Duke. The 124 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine churns out 14.3bhp of power and 12Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Meanwhile, the suspension duties are handled by upside down forks up front and a monoshock unit at the rear. The braking performance, however, comes from a 300mm disc up at the front and a 230mm disc at the rear. Additionally, the KTM 125 Duke is likely to get a single-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and rear-lift mitigation (RLM) as standard.

The KTM RC 125 is likely to be priced around Rs 1.40 lakh, making it about Rs 10,000 more expensive than the 125 Duke, and at the same time, being substantially cheaper than the RC 200.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

