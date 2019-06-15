Maruti Suzuki launches Alto CNG for Rs 4.11 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, that is now available with a CNG option and is offered in two variants, Lxi and Lxi (O).

India's largest automaker has rolled out to the 2019 Alto CNG variant priced at Rs 4.11 lakh for the LXi trim, and Rs 4.14 lakh for the LXi (O) trim (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi), respectively. The CNG powered models are Rs 60,000 more expensive, over the equivalent standard fuel models.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto facelift was introduced earlier this year meeting the new safety norms and receiving a BS6 compliant engine, but the CNG version of the hatchback was missed at the time.

Maruti Suzuki's Alto, which was launched two months ago on April 23 with a BS VI compliant engine, is not different than petrol model in terms of equipment. The entry-level hatchback continues to draw power from the same 796cc three-cylinder petrol engine producing 48bhp/69Nm of torque on CNG. The LXi (O) comes with one additional passenger side airbag.

Apart from the Alto CNG, Maruti Suzuki has also introduced the BS6 compliant Swift and Wagon R models in the market, with a marginal price hike on both the hatchbacks.

Where, the prices of Swift will vary from 5.14 lakh to Rs 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom price Delhi-NCR), the revised ex-showroom prices for Wagon R (1.0-litre) in Delhi-NCR region would vary from Rs 4.34 lakh to Rs 5.33 lakh, the company said in a statement.

(Edited by Rupa Burman Roy)

