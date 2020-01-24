MG Motor's electric internet SUV ZS EV launched at Rs 19.88 lakh

MG (Morris Garages) Motor India has launched the much-awaited ZS EV, touted to be first electric internet SUV in India, at a starting price at Rs 19.88 lakh (excite variant, ex-showroom, New Delhi). The car has a driving range of 340 km on full charge. For those who booked the car after January 17, MG ZS EV will be priced at Rs 20.88 lakh while ZS EV Exclusive is available for Rs 23.58 lakh. The electric vehicle has been given five stars at the Euro NCAP crash tests.

The carmaker has received over 2,800 bookings in 27 days for electric SUV. The number of bookings received for the ZS EV outpaces the total number of EV cars sold in India in 2019. MG Motor India will begin ZS EV deliveries on January 27 across 5 cities -- Delhi/NCR, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.

In terms of feature, MG ZS electric vehicle comprises of a chrome grille, rear spoiler, LED DRLs, 17-inch machined alloy wheels and projector headlamps. MG ZS also boasts of a 20.32 cm touchscreen infotainment system and 8.9 cm multi-information display. Other features include six-way power-adjustable driver seat, cruise control and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

Also read: MG Motor announces launch date of ZS EV; check out price, offers, features

As per the company, MG ZS EV will come with MG eShield, which provides free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometres on the car and 8 years/150,000 km warranty on the battery. It also offers round-the-clock roadside assistance for 5 years, along with 5 labour-free services.

The company has also entered a strategic alliance with CarDekho.com, under which CarDekho will provide guaranteed buyback to ZS EV customers at a residual value of 50 per cent upon completion of three years of ownership.

Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said: "The ZS-EV is a globally-successful product that operates at the intersection of an EV's sustainability, an SUV's practicality, and a sports car's performance. We will continue to strengthen the Indian EV landscape, as we offer the best of EV technology."

As per MG Motor India, it is building a five-way EV charging ecosystem in India to accelerate the adoption of eco-friendly solutions. The company claims that each ZS EV will come with an onboard cable to charge anywhere. Customers can also get an AC fast charger installed at their homes/offices, free of cost, it says.

The carmaker said it had partnered with Fortum Charge and Drive India to set up 10 DC 50 kW super-fast charging stations at select MG showrooms in five cities. With plans to soon introduce its brand of vehicles in the Indian market, MG Motor India has commenced its manufacturing operations at its car manufacturing plant at Halol in Gujarat.