MG Motor set to launch ZS EV in India in January, reopen Hector pre-orders soon

MG Motor is planning to launch its first electric offering in India early next year. Reports suggest that the UK-based carmaker is set to launch the ZS electronic SUV in January next year. The company also intends to reopen bookings for Hector which were suspended temporarily a while back.

The ZS will be produced locally in India, news agency IANS had quoted Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director of MG Motor India, as saying. The battery for the vehicle, however, will be imported from China-based CATL.

MG Motor India, a subsidiary of Chinese auto major SAIC, has a global tie-up of with CATL, which is one of the biggest producer of lithium-ion batteries in the world. However, depending on demand, MG Motor may assembly battery packs with CATL in India, Chaba told IANS.

The MG ZS EV is a compact SUV with seating capacity for five and full-sized boot. The UK website of the company says that the ZS EV comes with a water-cooled 44.5kWh lithium-ion battery which can deliver a driving range of 163 miles (around 262km) on a single charge, at least in controlled environments.

MG Motor also plans to give a small number of ZS EV to a select customer base in India ahead of its launch in order to create hype for electric SUV, IANS reported. Moreover, the company will place its fast-charging infrastructure in certain locations by October.

Chaba also told the news agency that MG Motor has ramped up the production of Hector SUV to 3,000 units in September. The move is meant to fulfil the delivery target for the Hector so that pre-orders for the vehicle can be opened once again. The company had stopped accepting registrations for its first offering in India after receiving 28,000 bookings for Hector.

The MG Hector is being produced at the company manufacturing facility in Gujarat. MG Motor has invested Rs 2,200 crore in its plant and installed an all-new assembly line.