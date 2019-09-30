Skoda Kodiaq Scout to launch today; check price, features

Skoda is all set to launch an an off-road-focussed Kodiaq Scout today in India. The new Kodiaq Scout is an offroad specced and a rugged variant of the flagship Skoda Kodiaq and come with enhancements like higher ground clearance and better approach and departure angles. Kodiaq Scout will be the second Scout model coming from the stable of Skoda. Earlier, the company had launched Fabia Scout. The Skoda Kodiaq Scout will take on Honda CR-V and the Volkswagen Tiguan.

The Skoda Kodiaq Scout has a all new bodykit to play up the cars off-road credentials. The Kodiaq Scout has a full-bodied bumper with aggressive silver-accented skid plate at the front and back. The car also sports 19-inch alloy wheels, 'Scout' badging on the outside, silver roof rails and ORVM covers. Compared to the regular model, the Kodiaq Scout is expected to come with all-black interiors and get 'Scout' badging on the seats as well as on the glovebox.

The interior of the Kodiaq Scout comes with 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wood inserts on the dashboard, and Alcantara upholstery on the seats. The Scout also has a Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster and also sports an off-road driving mode.

Under the hood, the Kodiaq Scout isn't too different from the regular Kodiaq. The Scout variant will 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, churning out a maximum power of 148bhp and a peak torque of 340Nm. The engine is mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission and all-wheel-drive. Unlike, the India version, the international Kodiaq Scout version develops 190PS 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine.

As far as pricing is concerned, the regular Kodiaq is currently priced in the range from Rs 35.37 lakh to Rs 36.79 lakh (ex-showroom India). The Scout variant of Kodiaq will be priced higher than that.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki slashes Baleno RS price by Rs 1 lakh after corporate tax cut