Skoda unveils upgraded version of Superb for India; checkout features

Czech Republic car maker Skoda has unveiled an upgraded version of its popular model Superb in India. The new Skoda Superb Scout is equipped with matte black body claddings and also gets larger 18-inch alloy wheels while 19-inchers are optional.

The new car's ground clearance has been increased by 15 mm. It sports chrome-plated roof rails and window frames, and the wing mirror housings shine in an aluminium look. It also comes with special scout badges as well, according to a report by NDTV.

The Superb Scout is heavier than the Superb sedan and weighs 2,200 kg. Coming to interiors, the Skoda Superb Scout gets a finish in special wood-effect decorative strips that bear the Scout logo just like on the front seats.

The car has Alcantara leather seats with brown contrasting stitching as optional.

The central display has additional offroad screens. The front passenger seat can be electrically adjusted from the rear and the optional Sleep package provides larger headrests and a blanket.

Scout has a larger boot than the Superb with a capacity of 660 to 1,950 litre. The tailgate can be electrically operated and it can also be used with the foot-gesture command.

The Skoda Superb Scout will be launched with two engine options.

The first is 2.0-litre four-cylinder, TDI diesel engine which ensures 197 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The car also offers 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol motor will also be available.

In the Superb scout, the engine will churn out 268 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and is mated to the seven-speed DSG gearbox.

The car has an off-road mode which activates the all-wheel-drive system. It also comes with a rough road package which is a standard fitment and provides underbody protection for the engine along with the undercarriage.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal