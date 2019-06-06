Toyota Glanza to launch in India today; here're the features, expected price

Toyota India is all set to launch its newest hatchback, Glanza, in partnership with Maruti Suzuki in India today. Toyota Glanza 2019 is nothing more than a rebranded version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift, which was launched in India on January 2019, with some basic cosmetic changes. The Toyota Glanza comes with features that are not too different from the ones found in Maruti Suzuki's Baleno facelift. However, one big change that Glanza will get to see is the addition of both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

The product of Toyota-Maruti Suzuki collaboration, Glanza will be made at the Maruti Suzuki's plant in Manesar. The only differentiating factor between the Toyota Glanza and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift is the front grille design. Everything else is similar to the Baleno facelift. Glanza gets the LED projector headlamps with DRLs and two-tone alloy wheels. At the back, there will be LED tail-lamps as well.

On the inside, the Glanza borrows the Baleno's SmartPlay Studio and calls it 'Smart Playcast'. Maruti Suzuki WagonR was the first to introduce the system in January 2019. There will be ample safety features in Glanza borrowed from the Baleno facelift including dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors with camera.

Under the hood, Toyota Glanza will be powered by the same set of 1.2-litre petrol engines seen on the Baleno that makes 90PS and 113Nm in the base-spec G variant. The top V variant will be powered by the 1.2-litre engine that churns out 83PS and 113Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. The Glanza will not be available with a diesel engine, unlike the Baleno.

The new Toyota Glanza will take on not just Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and upcoming Tata Altroz, but also Baleno. Glanza will also come with a 3 year and 1 lakh km warranty as standard, while Maruti offers a 2 year and 40,000km warranty for the Baleno facelift.

As far as pricing is concerned, Toyota Glanza will be slightly more expensive than the Toyota Etios at around Rs 5.9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the base variant, and going up to approximately Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Edited By: Udit Verma

