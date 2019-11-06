Adani Enterprises, DIAL among 4 bidders for Rs 29,560 crore Jewar airport

Adani Enterprises and the Delhi Airport International Limited are among the four bidders for the proposed Jewar International Airport, officials said on Tuesday.

Technical bids for selection of the concessionaire for the airport were opened at the office of the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) in Greater Noida, the officials said.

"Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Zurich Airport International AG, Adani Enterprises Limited and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited have participated in the bidding," Nodal officer, NIAL, Shailendra Bhatia said.

"Now evaluation for their technical qualification as developer for the airport will be done and a concessionaire finalised on the basis of that on November 29. A separate financial bid for the airport will be opened on November 29. The bidding is being done as cost per passenger and the the bidder with the highest proposal who fits all parameters would be selected by the government," he added.

Bhatia said with the detailed documents received from the four bidders, the airport consultant PWE will evaluate their qualifications and present a report to the NIAL in a week's time.

"Thereafter, the report would be presented to the Project Monitoring and Implementation Committee (PMIC) and the decision taken on selection of the concessionaire," he told PTI.

A global tender was floated to hire a developer for the proposed airport on May 30 by the NIAL, an agency floated by the Uttar Pradesh government for managing the mega project in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

The airport, the third in the national capital region after Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport and Ghaziabad's Hindon airport, will be spread over 5,000 hectare and cost an estimated Rs 29,560 crore, and is touted to have six to eight runways, the most in India, when fully built, the officials said.

The first phase of the airport would be spread over 1,334 hectare and cost Rs 4,588 crore as it is expected to be completed by 2023, according to the officials.