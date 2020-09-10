Business Today
Loading...

COVID-19 impact: Singapore Airlines to fire 4,300 employees

The airline said after taking into account a recruitment freeze, natural attrition and voluntary departure schemes, the potential number of staff affected would be reduced to around 2,400 in Singapore and overseas stations

twitter-logoReuters | September 10, 2020 | Updated 18:09 IST
COVID-19 impact: Singapore Airlines to fire 4,300 employees
Singapore Airlines would let og of 20% of its workforce

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it would cut 4,300 positions, or around 20% of its staff, due to the debilitating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on demand.

The airline said after taking into account a recruitment freeze, natural attrition and voluntary departure schemes, the potential number of staff affected would be reduced to around 2,400 in Singapore and overseas stations. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Alex Richardson).

Also Read: Centre's policies caused loss of crores of jobs, historic GDP fall: Rahul Gandhi

Also Read:RIL share hits all-time high, market cap above Rs 14 lakh cr for second day

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: singapore news | singalpore india news | singapore India news | Singapore India news | Singapore Airlines news
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close