Business Today
Loading...

Global civil aviation body advises Pakistan to suspend issuance of new pilot licences

A Pakistani aviation ministry official told that the country has not issued any new licenses since July, in the wake of the scandal

twitter-logoReuters | September 26, 2020 | Updated 12:44 IST
Global civil aviation body advises Pakistan to suspend issuance of new pilot licences

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has advised Pakistan to undertake "immediate corrective actions" and suspend the issuance of any new pilot licenses in the wake of a scandal over falsified licenses, according to an official and a document seen by Reuters.

The recommendations from ICAO, a specialised agency of the United Nations that works to ensure safety in international air transport, come days after Pakistan opened a criminal probe into 50 pilots and five civil aviation officials who allegedly helped them falsify credentials to secure pilot licences.

"Pakistan should improve and strengthen its licensing system to ensure that it takes into account all necessary processes and procedures and prevents inconsistencies and malpractices before new licenses are issued and privileges of suspended licenses are re-established," said ICAO, in a previously unreported letter to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) last week.

A Pakistani aviation ministry official told Reuters that the country has not issued any new licenses since July, in the wake of the scandal.

A PCAA spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Also read: US aviation regulator downrates Pakistan's air safety rating over pilot licences issue

Also read: Pakistan fake licenses case: Aviation regulator issues show-cause notices to 193 pilots

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Pakistan | Pakistan airlines | Pakistan pilots licences | Pakistan flying licenses | Pakistan fake pilot licenses | Pakistan aviation | Pakistan International Airlines | PIA | PIA fake pilots licenses | Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close