Govt permits airlines to decide baggage limitations for domestic flights

Government on Thursday permitted airlines to decide baggage limitations for domestic passenger flights.

When domestic passenger flights resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the aviation ministry had stated that only one check-in baggage and one hand baggage per passenger must be allowed. At that time, the ministry had allowed one check-in bag of up to 20 kg per passenger.

Prior to flights' suspension, Air India used to allow check-in bag of up to 20 kg and private airlines up to 15 kg.

In an order dated September 23, 2020, the ministry said the "baggage limitation would be as per airlines' policies".

"The matter with regard to check-in baggage has been reviewed based on the feedback/inputs received from the concerned stakeholders," the ministry noted.

With domestic aviation picking up, the government has allowed airlines to return to their own baggage policy.

Most airlines are likely to return to their original 15 kg weight limit and allowing one bag without extra charge and pay for subsequent checked-in baggage. With the implementation of new policy, air passengers might have to pay extra for check-in bags weighing more than 15 kg.

Currently, airlines are permitted to operate not more than 60 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

