COVID-19 insurance: SpiceJet offers flyers first-of-its-kind cover; here's how you can avail it

Private carrier SpiceJet has become India's first airline to offer COVID-19 hospitalisation insurance cover to its flyers.

Under this first-of-its-kind initiative, passengers can avail of the medical insurance cover by paying a minimum premium of Rs 443, the airline said on Wednesday.

The Gurugram-based carrier has collaborated with Go Digit General Insurance Limited to offer this cover. The insurance cover ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 3 lakh at a premium of Rs 443 to Rs 1,564 a year (including GST).

It covers hospital expenses as well as all pre and post hospitalisation expenses for 30 and 60 days, respectively.

The comprehensive insurance cover also includes tests, covers, consultations, and medication upon testing positive for COVID-19.

In order to avail of the insurance cover, you can visit the official website of SpiceJet, click on the 'Insurance cover for COVID-19' option on the homepage.

From there you will be redirected to Go Digit General Insurance Limited's page

Select from three coverages offered- 'Coverage of Rs 3 lakh per member', 'Coverage of Rs 1.5 lakh per member', and 'Coverage of Rs 50,000 per member'.

You can choose the option of your choice and fill out other details to avail of the insurance cover

Flyers will have the option of insuring themselves and/or their spouses and children as well.

The airline further stated that the insurance has no restrictions on room or ICU rent, which implies that there is no limit on ICU charges or room rent until the insured sum lasts.The policy will be valid for one year from the date of issuance and covers all government, private, and military hospitals. It also ensures a zero-touch process to avail the claim.

