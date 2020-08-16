SpiceJet to begin flights between Dubai and 5 Indian cities from August 17; check details

SpiceJet will start operating scheduled flights between Dubai and 5 Indian cities- Delhi, Mumbai, Maduari, Jaipur, and Kozhikode, from Monday, August 17 to August 31, 2020. The budget airline took to Twitter on August 14 to announce the resumption of flights.
Budget carrier SpiceJet will be operating scheduled flights between Dubai and 5 Indian cities - Delhi, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Madurai and Mumbai, from tomorrow to 31st August 2020. Here is everything you should know about the flights.
"We are back, Dubai! SpiceJet is operating scheduled flights between Dubai and 5 Indian cities - Delhi, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Madurai and Mumbai, from 17th to 31st August, 2020. Here is everything you should know about the flights. Visit http://spicejet.com to book your tickets," Spicejet tweeted
We are back, Dubai! SpiceJet is operating scheduled flights between Dubai and 5 Indian cities â Delhi, Jaipur, Kozhikode, Madurai and Mumbai, from 17th to 31st August, 2020. Here is everything you should know about the flights. Visit https://t.co/PykmFjYcix to book your tickets. pic.twitter.com/dumq580XzFâ SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) August 14, 2020
The airline also issued the flight schedule, eligibility for passengers, and COVID-19 related guidelines.
Here are the important details:
Flights schedule from India to Dubai
- Delhi to Dubai-17,19,23,25,26,31,31 August
- Jaipur to Dubai-20,23,27,30 August
- Kozhikode to Dubai-18,19,20,23,25,26,27,30,31 August
- Madurai to Dubai-17,19 August
- Mumbai to Dubai-18,20,25,27 August
Flights schedule from Dubai to India
- Dubai to Delhi -17,19,23,25,26,31,31 August
- Dubai to Jaipur- 20,23,27,30 August
- Dubai to Kozhikode - 18,19,20,23,25,26,27,30,31 August
- Dubai to Madurai-17,19 August
- Dubai to Mumbai-18,20,25,27 August
Eligibility criteria for passengers flying to India from Dubai
- Stranded Indian nationals
- UAE Nationals holding a valid visa
- All Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders holding UAE passports
Eligibility criteria for passengers flying to Dubai from India
- Any Indian national holding any type of valid visa for UAE only
- UAE nationals
Related guidelines for passengers before flying
- Passengers flying to Dubai should hold a PCR negative report done 96 hours within departure time from any ICMR approved lab.
- All passengers arriving in Dubai must have a valid health insurance.
- All passengers will have to fill in Health declaration form available at SpiceJet website prior to departure and arrival to and from Dubai.
Meanwhile, ticket bookings for flights from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah to 18 destinations in India have already been opened from August 16 to 31. GoAir and IndiGo have already started operating flights to UAE. Vistara is also running direct flights to Dubai under the air bubble agreement until August 30, 2020.
