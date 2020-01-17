UDAN scheme: TruJet starts daily operations from Belagavi to Tirupati, Mysuru, Hyderabad

TruJet has started daily flight operations from Belagavi to Tirupati, Mysuru and Hyderabad under the government's RCS-UDAN scheme. TruJet was awarded the routes under the RCS-UDAN-3 bidding process last year. The airline will be operating daily flights from Belagavi airport to Tirupati, Mysuru & Hyderabad.

Due to the non-availability of direct flights earlier, Belagavi residents had to travel at least 18 hours on train or 15 hours by road to reach Hyderabad. Similarly, it took 14 hours by train and 16 hours by road to reach Tirupati from Belagavi. To reach Mysuru from Belagavi people had to bear an 11 hour journey by road or travel 13 hours journey by train.

TruJet will operate 6 flights everyday. It will deploy ATR 72(500), 72 seater luxury aircraft on these routes. It currently operates 32 flights under RCS-UDAN. With the addition of Tirupati-Mysuru-Hyderabad there will be 38 flights under its umbrella.

TruJet was awarded 12 new routes under UDAN 3. With the addition of new routes, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has operationalised a total of 246 routes under RCS-UDAN.