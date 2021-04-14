Bank holiday today: Banking services closed in these cities, regions; check out full list

Banks are closed for business in most parts of the country on Wednesday, April 14, on account of Ambedkar Jayanti and a few other local festivals such as Biju Festival, Bohag Bihu, Cheiraoba, Vishu, and Tamil New Year's Day.

Although bank branches will remain closed, ATMs will remain operational. In order to avail of banking services, people can use net banking or mobile banking.

Cities and regions where banking services are closed today comprise Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Kanpur, Patna, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur, Ranchi, Imphal, Agartala, Kanpur, Nagpur, Dehradun, Gangtok, Kochi, Panaji, Jammu, Srinagar, among others.

Banking services were also closed in several parts of the country on April 13, on account of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi Festival, Vaisakhi, Telugu New Year's Day, Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba), and the first day of Navratra.

Meanwhile, banks will remain shut for business in many other regions on April 15 as well on the eve of Bengali New Year's Day, Sarhul, Himachal Day, and Bohag Bihu. However, the bank holidays will differ from state to state. Banks in Assam will remain closed on April 16 on account of Bohag Bihu.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has listed out the days in April when banks will remain closed, as per its bank holiday calendar issued by it. RBI puts its holiday list under three brackets - Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

However, bank holidays vary in several states, depending on festivals being observed in respective states or notification of certain occasions in those states.

Bank holidays are also not observed by all banking companies. Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in several regions as per the state-declared holidays. Banks will be shut all over the country for gazetted holidays.

Below mentioned is the complete list of bank holidays in April 2021: -

1. April 1 - Yearly closing of bank accounts

2. April 2 - Good Friday

3. April 5 - Babu Jagjivan Ram's Birthday

4. April 6 - General Elections to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly 2021

5. April 13 - Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year's Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra/Baisakhi

6. April 14 - Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year's Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu

7. April 15 - Himachal Day/Bengali New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul:

8. April 16 - Bohag Bihu

9. April 21 - Shree Ram Navmi (Chaite Dashain)/Garia Puja

Besides these holidays, banks will remain shut on four Sundays and two Saturdays as well.

April 4 - Sunday

April 10- Second Saturday

April 11 - Sunday

April 18 - Sunday

April 24 - Fourth Saturday

April 25 - Sunday