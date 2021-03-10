Bank strike on March 15, 16 to hit services; BoM informs customers

Ahead of the proposed bank strike for two days, the Bank of Maharashtra has informed its customer that the normal functioning of its branches is likely to remain affected.

In a BSE filing, the Bank of Maharashtra stated that the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has given a call for two days strike on March 15 and 16 in support of various demands and issues.

The BoM said that the strike is at industry-level and not at bank-level issues. The Bank of Maharashtra has projected that some of its employees could also participate in the proposed strike. The BoM has assured that it will take necessary steps to minimise the impact of the strike in order to provide smooth banking services to its customers.

"If the strike materialises, the normal functioning of the Bank's branches/ offices is likely to be affected. The bank is taking all necessary steps to minimise the impact of the strike so as to provide the normal banking services to its customers," Bank of Maharashtra said in the release.

Several bank unions have called for a bank strike across the country on March 15 and 16 against the proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders by the government. These unions comprise All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees' Federation Federation of Canara Bank Employees' Congress (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers' Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW), National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO), All India Nationalised Bank Officers' Federation Canara Bank Officers' Association (Regd.) (AINBOF).

According to Reuters, the Centre has shortlisted four mid-sized state-run banks for privatisation, under a new push to sell state assets and shore up government revenues. The four banks on the shortlist are Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, and the Central Bank of India. The government is considering mid-sized to small banks for its first round of privatisation to test the waters. In the coming years it could also look at some of the country's bigger banks.

