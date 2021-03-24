Banks to remain open only for two days between March 27-April 4

Both private and public sector banks will work for only two days, i.e., March 30 and April 3 between March 27 to April 4, according to the list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Banks will remain closed for three days straight between March 27 and March 29.
Banks will remain functional on March 31 but it will only be for bank employees. Net banking services shall remain unaffected on these holidays. Bank holidays are not observed by some states, which is why these dates vary from one state to the another.
LIST OF BANK HOLIDAYS FROM MARCH 27 TO APRIL 4
- March 27- Fourth Saturday
- March 28-Sunday
- March 29- Holi
- March 31- Last day of the financial year
- April 1- Bank closing of accounts
- April 2- Good Friday
- April 4- Sunday
LIST OF BANK HOLIDAYS IN APRIL 2021
- April 5- Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti (regional holiday)
- April 13- Ugadi, Bohag Bihu, Telugu New Year, Baisakhi, Gudi Padwa, Biju festival and Sajibu Nongma Panba
- April 14- Ambedkar Jayanti, Emperor Ashoka's birth anniversary, Tamil New Year, Cheiraoba, Bohag Bihu and Maha Vishuba Sankranti
- April 15- Himachal Day, Bengali New Year, Vishu and Sarul
- April 21- Ram Navami and Garia Puja
- April 25- Mahavir Jayanti
