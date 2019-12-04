HDFC Bank's net banking, mobile app down for 3rd day

HDFC Bank's customers continue to face issues in carrying out online transactions for the third consecutive day. The bank has attributed it to a 'technical glitch' and assured its experts are trying to address the issue. The bank, however, failed to give any timeline for redressal of the prolonged shutdown of the online channels, which has caused a lot of inconvenience to its customers.

The bank accepted fixing the 'technical glitch' was taking longer than anticipated. "We apologise that the resolution of the technical glitch is taking more time than anticipated. Our experts are working round the clock. While some customers are able to transact using Net-Banking and MobileBanking App, a few may still be facing intermittent issues," the bank tweeted.

Many people trying to log on to the HDFC Bank's website received a standard response: "Dear User, The Net Banking system is busy processing heavy load from currently logged in customers, request to try after some time. Thank you for your cooperation".

Reports say since the bank has the highest number of salary accounts, its online net banking channels, including mobile app, may have crashed. India's largest private bank in terms of market capitalisation, HDFC Bank has a total of 4.5 crore customers. The bank has a huge base of customers who use internet banking to carry out daily transactions.

On Wednesday, shares of HDFC Bank were quoting Rs 1,247 apiece, declining 9.65 points or 0.77% on the BSE.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank customers took to Twitter to express their anger as many claimed they were not able to pay their bills and carry out online transactions due to the glitch.

"What has happened to your banking experience? #hdfcbank #patheticservice When it comes down to taking charges from your customer, you all are very prompt, but what happens to you when you need to provide service?" asked a customer.

Another tweeted: "Worst banking experience from (since) yesterday. I think HDFC don't (doesn't) cares about their customers."

A user complained the bank was showing a wrong prompt, blaming poor network in the area instead of saying its online channels are down. "HDFC Bank Internet & Mobile Banking down since record 2 days now. But the Error msg Blames Customer that "You seems to be in Low Network Area," he tweeted.

