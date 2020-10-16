ICICI Bank net, mobile banking, app down; Twitter users flood bank with messages

ICICI Bank customers took to Twitter to complain that their payments are not going through. Customers of the bank have said on the social media platform that they are facing trouble loading the ICICI Bank website, facing OTP issues and are unable to access the mobile app as well as netbanking.

ICICI customers took to Twitter to say that they have been facing this issue for the past two days. When a user complained about her payment not going through, fashion portal Myntra said that there is an issue with ICICI Bank's payment gateway. "Hey there! Please be informed that there is an ongoing issue with the ICICI debit/credit card payment gateway and the issue has already been highlighted. We are trying our best to have this resolved as soon as possible," said Myntra to the user.

Hey there! Please be informed that there is an ongoing issue with the ICICI debit/credit card payment gateway and the issue has already been highlighted. We are trying our best to have this resolved as soon as possible. Also, we request (cont) https://t.co/qdCfgDO44I â Myntra (@myntra) October 14, 2020

"Due to an overwhelming response, we are experiencing payment disruptions at ICICI Bank Partner's end. In case you are reaching out for related issues, please re-attempt post 15 mins to unlock discount offers," said the fashion portal to another user.

However, ICICI Bank itself is yet to issue a statement regarding its servers.

To complaints to ICICI Bank, the lender issued a generic reply and asked customers to contact them. "Hi, we are concerned about your feedback. Please DM us your contact details by clicking on the link below. Our official will contact you," is the standard reply, issued by India's largest private lender to its customers online.

Seems like @ICICIBank servers are down. Not able to do transactions.



Is it the same for you? pic.twitter.com/qNeRiorKNC â Meghnad ð (@Memeghnad) October 16, 2020

@ICICIBank_Care

Do you know that @ICICIBank internet baking and imobile is down for many hours? At least you could have tweeted or informed your customers about the issue and possible ETA on when it will be up & running again.

Acknowledging the problem is more important. pic.twitter.com/JxNYhr1hVc â vivek keshore (@VivekKeshore) October 16, 2020

Hey @ICICIBank_Care is your app down? Unable to login to netbanking â Gobblefunking (@gobblefunk_) October 16, 2020

@ICICIBank is your website down?#ICICIBank your mobile app is not responding , merchant sites are unable to generate OTP thru you?? â my2centsworth (@my2centsworth4u) October 16, 2020

What happened to ICICI? All their systems are down. Nothing seems to work. â Lalit (@lalpra) October 16, 2020

ICICI is complete down from 2-3 days. Is it safe to do banking in ICICI now?



Is there any major problem??



When your websites and apps will recover? How many days?



Everything alright financially? Should ICICI customer worried about it? Any serious problem? pic.twitter.com/CPyCFvuX5z â ð®ð³à¤µà¤à¤¦à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¤°à¤®à¥ ð®ð³ â (@vandyemataram) October 16, 2020

ICICI servers down. Not able to transfer money. @ICICIBank_Care@ICICIBank

When are you planning to fix? #icicibank â Akash Turakhia (@akashchamp) October 16, 2020

Moreover, many customers who wanted to jump in on the sales on Amazon and Flipkart complained that they are not receiving OTPs for their concerned transactions. Even as the servers are down ICICI Bank on Thursday announced that it will launch services like creating fixed deposits, payment of utility bills and accessing details of trade finance on WhatsApp.

