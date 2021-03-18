PNB incorporates PNB Cards and Services for credit card business

Punjab National Bank has incorporated a new subsidiary - PNB Cards and Services Limited to support its credit card business. The new unit has been registered with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi, the public sector lender stated in a regulatory filing.

"The Exchange is hereby informed that a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank namely PNB Cards and Services Limited has been incorporated on 16.03.2021 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi to undertake the non-financial support services related to credit card business of the Bank," PNB said in a stock exchange filing.

"The authorised capital of the company is Rs 25 crore (divided into 250,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each) and the paid up capital is Rs 15 Crore (divided into 150,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each)," it further added.