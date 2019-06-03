RBI approves appointment of Rakesh Makhija as Axis Bank Chairman

Axis Bank said on Monday afternoon that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Rakesh Makhija as the bank's chairman. He has been appointed as the Non-Executive (Part-time) Chairman of the Bank, for a period of 3 years. He will assume charge on July 18 and continue till July 17, 2022.

"We would like to inform you that RBI vide its letter dated 31st May 2019 has approved the appointment of Rakesh Makhija (DIN: 00117692), independent director as the non-executive (part-time) chairman of the bank, for a period of 3 years, with effect from July 18, 2019, up to July 17, 2022 (both days inclusive)," said Axis Bank in a regulatory filing.

Makhija has had a career of 40 years. He has been an active participant and contributor to the industrial and technology sectors in India as well as internationally.

Rakesh Makhija has held a number of top management positions within the SKF Group. Prior to joining SKF, he was the chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Honeywell Ltd.

