SBI ATMs, digital services to be affected on May 7-8; all you need to know

Banking services will remain affected at the State Bank of India (SBI) branches across the country from 08:00 pm on May 7 (Friday) to 01:00 am on May 8 (Saturday). The services will be impacted due to maintenance-related activities.

SBI's digital platforms- INB, YONO, YONO Lite and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services will also remain impacted during this period.

The country's largest lender tweeted, "We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22.15 hrs on 07-May-2021 and 01.45 hrs on 08-May-2021. During this period, INB/YONO/YONO Lite/UPI services will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us."





We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience.

SBI has the largest network with 22,000 branches and over 57,889 ATMs all over the country. The bank had 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users as of December. SBI has 135 million users registered on its UPI app, as of December-end. SBI has 35 million registered users on its digital platform-YONO.

SBI has been continually cautioning its customers on cyber frauds as digital payments picked up due to the coronavirus pandemic. In one of its recent videos, the country's largest lender informed people about fake QR codes. SBI made it clear through this video that the purpose of a QR code is to only make payment and not to accept one.

