SBI customers take note! Banking services to be impacted on Jan 31st, Feb 1

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday released an official notification saying its operation might get impacted for two days due to bank strike called by bank unions.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has planned a strike on January 31st and February 1st across India after its talks over wage revision failed with India's Bank Association (IBA). The unions want a 20 per cent wage revision, 5-day work week, updation of pensions and improvement of family pensions, apart from other demands.

The SBI said that it has made all the arrangements to ensure the smooth functioning in its branches and offices. But, the bank is wary that there will be some impact on its services.

UFBU represents nine trade unions-All India Employees' Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers' Congress (INBOC), National Organisation Of Bank Workers (NOBW) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO).

On January 8, bank employees sat on a strike but the demonstration was related to merger of PSU banks and the economic policies of Modi government.

