Jobs at SBI! Multiple positions open across various states; check out how to apply

State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring for multiple positions across several states. The country's largest lender has issued notifications for the recruitment of specialist cadre officers on its official website where candidates can apply. All they need to do is fill out and submit the form online on or before October 8. The bank will not conduct any written exam but select candidates on the basis of interview as well as relevant work experience. Taking to Twitter to announce the same, SBI posted, "The best chapter in your career is about to begin. SBI is hiring for multiple positions."

Vacancy details: Several vacancies for different posts at SBI are given below:-

Deputy Manager Security: 28 posts

Manager (Retail Products): 5 posts

Data Trainer: 1 post

Data Translator: 1 post

Senior Consultant Analyst: 1 post

Assistant General Manager (Enterprise & Technology Architecture): 1 post

Data Protection Officer: 1 post

Deputy Manager (Data Scientist): 11 posts

Manager (Data Scientist): 11 posts

Deputy Manager (System Officer): 5 posts

Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-III): 5 posts

Risk Specialist- Sector (Scale-II): 5 posts

Portfolio Management Specialist (Scale-II): 3 posts

Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-III): 2 posts

Risk Specialist- Credit (Scale-II): 2 posts

Risk Specialist- Enterprise (Scale-II): 1 post

Risk Specialist- IND AS (Scale-III): 4 posts

Note: Where selection for all the posts will be on regular basis, selection for Data Protection Officer position will be on contractual basis

Educational Qualification and Work Experience

Data Trainer, Data Translator, Senior Consultant Analyst: B.E. or B. Tech in Computer Science or IT or MCA with relevant years of work experience as mentioned in the job specification. Candidates from IIT / NIT / Top rated Engineering Colleges will be given preference. Candidates with Statistics background will also be preferred.

B.E. or B. Tech in Computer Science or IT or MCA with relevant years of work experience as mentioned in the job specification. Candidates from IIT / NIT / Top rated Engineering Colleges will be given preference. Candidates with Statistics background will also be preferred. Data Protection Officer: Candidates should be graduates with minimum 15 years' post-qualification work experience as Executive/ Supervisor in Corporate Sector out of which at least 5 years' experience should be in BFSI Sector.

Candidates should be graduates with minimum 15 years' post-qualification work experience as Executive/ Supervisor in Corporate Sector out of which at least 5 years' experience should be in BFSI Sector. Deputy Manager, Manager (Data Scientist): B.Tech or M Tech in Computer Science/IT, Data Science, Machine Learning, and AI with minimum 3 years of overall experience in related field. For Manager post, minimum work experience of 5 years is required.

B.Tech or M Tech in Computer Science/IT, Data Science, Machine Learning, and AI with minimum 3 years of overall experience in related field. For Manager post, minimum work experience of 5 years is required. Deputy Manager (System Officer): B. Tech, M Tech in Computer Science, IT, Machine Learning, and AI with minimum 3 years of overall experience.

B. Tech, M Tech in Computer Science, IT, Machine Learning, and AI with minimum 3 years of overall experience. Deputy Manager (Security): Graduates with minimum 5 years' commissioned service in Army or Navy or Air Force or a Police Officer not below the rank of ASP or Dy. SP with minimum 5 years' service in that rank or officer of identical rank with minimum 5 years' service in Para Military Force.

Graduates with minimum 5 years' commissioned service in Army or Navy or Air Force or a Police Officer not below the rank of ASP or Dy. SP with minimum 5 years' service in that rank or officer of identical rank with minimum 5 years' service in Para Military Force. Manager (Retail Products): MBA or PGDM or Post Graduate Management degree and full time BE or B Tech in Information Technology, Computer, Computer Science, Electronics, Electronics & Communication, Electrical & Electronics or a combination of these streams with minimum 48 months experience as an Executive in Supervisory or Management role in Scheduled Commercial Bank in product development in the Retail Financial domain.

MBA or PGDM or Post Graduate Management degree and full time BE or B Tech in Information Technology, Computer, Computer Science, Electronics, Electronics & Communication, Electrical & Electronics or a combination of these streams with minimum 48 months experience as an Executive in Supervisory or Management role in Scheduled Commercial Bank in product development in the Retail Financial domain. Risk Specialist, Portfolio Management: Chartered Accountant (CA), or CFA, or full-time MBA or PGDM (Finance/Data Analytics/Business Analytics) or M.Sc. (Statistics) with relevant years of work experience as mentioned in the job notification.

How to apply for these posts

Candidates should have a valid email ID which should be kept active until the declaration of results. It will help them in getting call letters/interview advice etc. by mail.

Candidates need to visit the official website of SBI

Click on Careers link given at the bottom of the page.

Under the latest announcement sections, click on the relevant link of advertisement

Click on "Apply Online."

Then click on 'New Registration' or 'Login' if you have already registered.

Fill in the form and pay the application fee.

After successfully completing the complete process, an e-receipt and application form, bearing the date of submission (by the candidate) will be generated. Candidates need to take the print out of the same and keep it with them.

Application fees

General, EWS, and OBC candidates need to pay Rs 750.

SC/ST/PWD candidates need not pay any fees.

Candidates will have to mandatorily pay the fee online through a credit/debit card or internet banking.

Documents required

Candidates need to upload all the required documents such as their educational qualification, resume, identity proof, age, and experience etc.