SBI recruitment 2019: Vacanies with CTC up to Rs 80 lakh now open

The country's largest lender, State Bank of India, is continuing with its hiring spree. Last month a total of 44 posts were up for grabs and now the bank is inviting applications for two posts of Specialist Cadre Officers as well as 15 Senior Executives (Credit Review) and the likely place of posting for these jobs is Mumbai/Navi Mumbai.

Jobs on offer

SBI is looking to fill the posts of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Deputy General Manager (E&TA). Candidates with minimum 18-20 years of work experience and the specified educational qualifications - for instance, Bachelors in Engineering/ BTech/ MCA but a Master's degree will be an added advantage for the CTO role and an MBA is preferable for the DGM post - are welcome to apply.

The indicative CTC for the CTO role is Rs 65-80 lakh and the bank's notification makes it clear that the salary can be negotiated for the suitable candidate. The indicative CTC for the DGM role is Rs 40.20 lakh.

The bank also has 15 vacancies for the role of Senior Executive (Credit Review) on a contractual basis. Candidates with minimum to years' post qualification experience in High Value Credit in banks, PSUs or corporates are welcome to apply.

The CTC range mentioned in the notification is Rs12-15 lakh with an annual increment of 10%. Travelling expense would be reimbursable in addition to the CTC.

Last date

The online application process for all these posts will end on February 11, 2019. That is also the last date for payment of fees, which is Rs 600 (non-refundable) for general category applicants and Rs 100 for the reservation quota applicants.