SBI to hire 8,904 junior staff; here's how to apply

The country's largest bank, State Bank of India (SBI) is set to hire for 8,904 vacancies for its clerical cadre. In a statement, the bank said that it intends to fill 8,904 vacancies including 251 backlog ones for SC, ST and OBC candidates. These vacancies are in its customer support and sales departments. The hiring will take place over the course of the next few months.

Candidates who are between 21 to 28 years of age are eligible to apply. Candidates from SC and ST categories will get relaxation of 5 years, while OBC and PwD will get relaxation of 3 and 10 years respectively. Candidates of any discipline are qualified to apply.

The application process is already underway. The last date to submit the application is May 3. General and OBC candidates are required to pay Rs 750 as the application fee, while SC, ST and PwD candidates will have to pay Rs 125.

Candidates will have to appear for a written examination as part of the selection process.

Applicants can visit the SBI website for further details.

Here's how to apply online:

Candidates can visit the website

New users must click on 'Click here for New Registration'

Click 'Continue' once you are done reading the information

Complete the registration and submit it

Once registered, log in with your registered number and password

Fill in details, upload photo and signature

Pay the application fee and then submit the form

Take a print out for future reference

